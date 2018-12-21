AAP government liable to pay MCDs as per 4th pay commission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday told the AAP government that it was liable to pay the three municipal corporations in accordance with recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission (4th DFC).

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said that if the Delhi government has objections to releasing funds, as claimed by the three municipal bodies under the 4th DFC, then the Chief Secretary will have to file an affidavit indicating reasons for it, and will be considered on the next date of hearing on January 8.

“It is your (Delhi government) liability to pay as per the 4th DFC,” it said. The court, during the hearing, asked the corporations to inform the Delhi government within three days about the funds they need to pay salaries and pensions according to the 4th DFC recommendations. The bench said that on receiving the claim, the Delhi government will release the funds. However, Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra objected to this saying that the amounts claimed have to be verified first.

The court also declined to issue any direction to the central government despite the Delhi government’s claim that the Centre too has to contribute towards the funding of the corporations.

The bench said it had twice in the past — on April 16 and May 25 this year — directed the Delhi government to implement the 4th DFC recommendation and said it will not proceed with the instant matter till its orders are complied with. Mehra contended, during the hearing, that the Delhi government has complied with the directions. He also alleged that the north and east Delhi bodies were in poor financial condition due to poor management.