An amalgamation of the Conscious and subconscious 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Together we can make an impact and do wonders while still being independent with an individual view point. Inner Vision 2018 currently on at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, that has brought many different artists, each with his/her unique style of working, together under one roof, just proves this point one more time.

“Working collectively as a group, yet being independent in our approach, is the way to live in a progressive society. This is how we can contribute our bit to make life better for all,” says Kishore Labar of Three Aces, who has conceptualized this show.

On display are paintings and sculptures by over 30 artists. The works reflect the uniqueness of the individual self, of what one sees, perceives, contemplates and meditates on a personal level. It is a response to the call of the inner free soul, whispering the unheard and the unseen, an amalgamation of the conscious and the subconscious resulting in release and peace.

The result is an artwork portraying a delightful spiritual sailing, first for the creator and then for the viewer, with a taste of other-worldliness.

“Art is a great means of expression of the individual personality which leads to the upliftment of the soul,” says Renu Jain, who looks for the meaning of life by going inwards. All of Jain’s works are a spontaneous response to her experiences on an Inward journey to the source, and she has used abstraction, geometry and repeat imagery to portray this quest of her’s.

Artist Geetanjali Kashyap, who believes that life is beautiful, mysterious and meaningful, all rolled into one believes that art is just an abstraction of reality. “Colours are the emotional components with which I create a symphony of form,” says the artist who has tried a new medium for her reverse paintings on acrylic plate, a challenge for any artist. “I will consider myself successful if even a fragment of thought is changed by the novelty of my visionary wisdom,” she adds. Her works represent both the duality and underlying unity of all things.

Nivedita Pandey paintings deal with nostalgia. One of her artworks Grandpa’s Farm shows a sunflower farm that she says is an image of her grandfather’s farm in a remote village, much away from her hometown Nagpur. “It is a huge farm house that my grandfather owned and where I spent my vacations regularly,” she says. Made in the contemporary miniature style where the sunflowers and the tree make a sort of frame.

Sculptor Prem Lata’s figurative abstractions depict human emotions with tranquility and sensuous joy. “I am always looking to carve out different shapes and forms, and so I continue to explore the territory of visual art mixing the essence of nature,” she says. The lyrical quality that is characteristic of her work represents concentration of mass rather than its distribution.