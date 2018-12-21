Home Cities Delhi

Artsy, hip and streetwear collection launched

The Monkey Brain Co (TMBCo), a sustainable clothing brand inspired by mother nature launched their latest collection early this week.

By Express News Service

The Monkey Brain Co (TMBCo), a sustainable clothing brand inspired by mother nature launched their latest collection early this week. The collection is divided into two beautiful stories - The Whites and The Summer Blocks’. 

An interesting mix of artsy, hip and street wear, The Whites is meant for the Gypsy hearts! It includes garments ranging from shirt dresses to off-shoulder pullover dresses to fit & flare styles. The collection is inspired by activities like brunch dates, day concerts, relaxed holidays on an Island, exploring lavender fields and unknown streets of a new city. It reflects the brand’s love for all things handmade and natural as it involves the use of hand-woven Khadi to hand-painted and handcrafted tassels.

The Summer Blocks is for carefree souls. Especially designed prints have been used keeping the love for nature a priority. Interestingly, the print of rose flower and leaves on these garments are an actual imprint of a dried leaf and rose! This collection is inspired by laid back days and evenings spent sipping on drinks and wearing big sunny hats. It includes Kimono Shirt dresses, flared tunics and handkerchief style maxis. Soft and light natural fabrics like cotton, cotton moss, cotton linen and Khadi have been used to keep the garments light and fresh.

Significantly, each garment coming out of the TMBCo is made using biodegradable natural fibre fabrics to preserve nature. There is rampant use of hand embroidery, and hand painting.

