Chinese foreign minister in Delhi to launch major cultural exchange event

Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi early on Friday on an official trip from December 21 to 24.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi early on Friday on an official trip from December 21 to 24.

On Friday, after calling on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Wang will co chair-the first meeting of the India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan. 

The decision to launch this high level exchange was taken during the Informal Summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April 2018. 

“The High Level Mechanism reflects the desire on both sides to build greater synergies in the people-to-people ties between the two countries through enhanced exchanges in areas such as tourism, art, films, media, culture, sports and academic and youth exchanges,” the MEA said. 

Several side events, including an India-China Think Tanks Forum and a High Level Media Forum will also be held on the occasion. In the evening, the two foreign ministers will read out messages from their respective leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. Wang will also visit Aurangabad and Mumbai before leaving for Beijing early on Monday morning.  

