Delhi Metro seeks HC nod for semi-low floor buses

The metro, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, told the bench when it floated tenders for procuring low floor electric and CNG mini buses.

Published: 21st December 2018 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wanting to provide a good option to Delhiites for last mile connectivity from metro stations, DMRC on Thursday requested the Delhi High Court to permit it to get semi-low floor minibuses, saying its fleet of feeder service vehicles are not in a good condition. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao that the state transport department was refusing to register such buses as they did not have low floors as ordered by the high court in 2007.

The court, thereafter, issued notice to the Delhi government, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and petitioner Nipun Malhotra, who has filed a PIL opposing induction of semi-low floor buses for public transport on the ground that they were not disabled friendly, and sought their replies to DMRC’s application.

The metro, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, told the bench when it floated tenders for procuring low floor electric and CNG mini buses, it found that no one manufactures low floor CNG mini buses, but the electric variant may be available.

minibuses Delhi Delhi Metro

