HD CCTVs will recognise facial features: Delhi Police

He also said that the cameras to be installed in vulnerable areas would not have audio recording facility. 

Published: 21st December 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the CCTV cameras it plans to install in vulnerable areas of the city will record hi-definition videos and will have facial recognition and number plate identification features.  

Taking note of the submission, the High Court directed the police to ensure that CCTV cameras are procured and installed in the 44 vulnerable areas within one year as against the time line of 18 months given by the law enforcement agency. 

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and A J Bhambani asked the Delhi Police to simultaneously carry out steps of floating tenders for procurement of cameras and getting necessary approvals from land owning agencies to install them, so that overall time required for the project is reduced.

“You (police) have to expedite the procurement process. We hope the entire process would be completed in a much shorter period, preferably one year,” the court said. The suggestion from the bench came after the police, represented by Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel Rajesh Mahajan, told the court that it would take 18 months to install around 6,500 to 7,000 cameras in 44 vulnerable locations in the city. They also told the court that these cameras would cost around 0.0.404 crore. He also said that the cameras to be installed in vulnerable areas would not have audio recording facility. 

TAGS
CCTV

