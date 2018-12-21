In 10 days, 165 institutions found violating minimum wages rules:Labour Minister Gopal Rai

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has found violations of minimum wages rules at 165 institutions in the past 10 days, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said Friday.

Talking to reporters here, he said the government has issued an advisory to all heads of department (HODs) to ensure compliance to the laid down rules failing which strict action will be taken against them.

He said that during a 10-day special drive, that concluded on Friday, as many as 182 government and private institutions were inspected and of these, 165 were found to be violating the minimum wages rules.

The labour minister said that district-wise hearing in cases of violation of rules at concerned labour units will continue till January 4.