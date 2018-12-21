Home Cities Delhi

Indo-Indonesian works for this year’s Dastkari Haat

The 33rd edition of Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar is back in the Capital with a fortnight of cultural performances and events to celebrate Indian art, crafts and textiles.

Published: 21st December 2018

Folk singers at Delhi Haat

By Express News Service

The 33rd edition of Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar is back in the Capital with a fortnight of cultural performances and events to celebrate Indian art, crafts and textiles. With more than 180 artisans and master craftsmen from all parts of India, the event has been conceptualised by textile revivalist Jaya Jaitly. 

The event will also feature workshops and performances by Mushtaq Ahmed, a flute maker from Varanasi, Moorala Marwada, a Sufi folk singer from the Janana village of the Kutch District, Gujarat who will sing the poetry of Kabir, Mirabai, Ravidas and others and Bhawani Kalindi and his group from Bengal who will perform the exotic tribal martial Chhau dance throughout the tenure of the bazaar. 

craft work at the bazaar

The distinctive line-up of the 15-day event includes Craft and Skill Exchange program with Indonesia. The workshop will begin January 2 with Indonesian artisans who excel in Doyo fibre craft, pottery, tie and dye and batik work paired with their Indian counterparts V Sadanandam and Y Sridhar in fibre weaving from Telangana and AP, Harikishan in pottery from New Delhi, Sabina Khatoon in batik from West Bengal,  and Abdul Wahab Khatri in tie and dye from Gujarat. The innovative art pieces will be displayed during the last two days of the festival.

“Since the inception (in 1986) of the organisation and crafts bazaars all over India, our aim has been to break the barriers between the craftsmen and community by giving them a platform to showcase their craft. Our annual Craft Bazaar at Dilli Haat brings the authenticity of handloom and handmade products back with traditional weaves, sustainable home decor and other many crafts from different states of 
India,” shares Jaitly. 
Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar will be on from January 1 to 15 at Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market.

