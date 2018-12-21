Home Cities Delhi

Music is a mirror to society, says sarod maestro Debojyoti Bose

It’s not just a sensory discipline for him, but a spiritual undertaking for an accomplished life. 

Published: 21st December 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pandit Debojyoti Bose

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Music taught him to read the notes of his soul. Lyrical language seeped through his heart, caressing each nerve with a sonorous appeal that never left his side. Music has taught sarod player, Pandit Debojyoti Bose, the art of living. It’s not just a sensory discipline for him, but a spiritual undertaking for an accomplished life. 

Performing on December 23 in the city, Bose is a fourth generation musician. His lineage can be traced to his great-grandfather Sri Akshay Kumar Bose, a zamindar of Pankobil in Jessore, now in Bangladesh, who was reputed for his tabla prowess. Later, his father Pandit Biswanath Bose took on the mantle as a tabla player of Benaras Gharana. 

But Debojyoti didn’t pick up tabla, rather he gravitated towards sitar, an instrument that his mother played. He initially began learning the instrument from his mother but later took lessons from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. “Knowing the man and his music became the reason for my life. He made me realise the value of life, and taught me that music was a medium to enrich it,” says Bose. His besottedness for his guru can be seen in how he has dedicated his upcoming show to him — he is performing compositions by Amjad Ali Khan. “I think the stylisation of any gharana is most evident in their compositions or bandishes. I adore how Khan Sahab has so beautifully increased the boundaries through his point of view, so I would like to explore them further,” he says. 

From a naughty child who was difficult to control, to an instrumentalist who has become a principal promoter of Hindustani classical music in the 21st century, Bose sure has travelled a long way. 

When the music started as a patronised art from, it didn’t have a direct social connection with the public. It was individualistic and feudal, Bose says. However, post-independence, when patronisation decreased, it transpired into an industry that treated music as a business. Dilution became prevalent. Knowing that well, Bose’s sustained effort has been to fight against it. He hopes people will protect their shared heritage. “After all, music is a mirror to society,” he says.

A non-classical song that you hum often? 
Lag ja gale 
A phrase that you repeat?
Crisis is the source of creativity
In times of need, who do you go to?
My brother Pandit Kumar Bose
A thing people don’t appreciative enough with regards to Indian performing arts?
Sense of proportion
A song you’d like to dedicate to you guru?
Guru ke bina koi gyan nehi pawe. It’s a song I composed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp