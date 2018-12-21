Home Cities Delhi

Optimise your old wardrobe

Fashion has always been highly dynamic and one can’t resist to adapt the seasonal changes that become trendy and widespread.

By Express News Service

Fashion has always been highly dynamic and one can’t resist to adapt the seasonal changes that become trendy and widespread. While we love the fashion pieces dearly, this New Year, it’s time to do some de-cluttering.

It is important to get rid of them to incorporate new trends into your wardrobe. The best way to do this is by optimising your current wardrobe in such a way that you don’t have to get rid of everything and you stay ahead as well. Have a glance at some effective ways to optimise your current wardrobe to get the best and reasonable results.

Discard what you do not need

Lay down all the items of your wardrobe on a flat surface so that you can see each one of them. You’ll witness a collection of apparel you really love and some items that may seem ridiculous now. The next step is to discard the articles that you may never want to use again and keep only the ones you know will be useful. All of us are emotionally connected with some of our old outfits, but the only way to move ahead with the new trends is to leave the old ones behind.

Categorise in bundles

Out of all the remaining items, now, categorise them into different bundles as per the requirement like work, gym, casual, night and evening wear. This will ease up your everyday struggle to decide what to wear and cut down the wastage of time. When leaving for work, you can quickly pick up a shirt from your office wear bundle.

Accessorise

Got a dress that you are bored of? Team it up with an interesting bottom and add a twist to your appearance. You can always use that short dress as a tunic and pair it with denims or trousers of your choice. Or you can also team up a printed scarf with your solid outfit or accessorise it up with huge earrings or cocktail rings.

Style your solids 

Can’t afford haute couture and labels but don’t want to stay behind in the fashion race? Become a stylist yourself and team up your solids with a trendy jacket or cape and you are ready for the ramp. 

