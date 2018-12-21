Panel to look into internship programmes for MLAs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, who also heads the General Purpose Committee (GPC), on Thursday, moved a proposal for introducing internship programmes for MLAs so that they can understand legislative affairs in a better manner.

The proposal was moved by MLA Somnath Bharti, who raised the demand of a Delhi assembly Research Service (DARS) along the lines of the Parliament’s LARRDIS wing.

“I would appeal to the Speaker to constitute a committee to chalk out a roadmap to this end. I also believe that through some interested policy think-tank MLAs of Delhi can avail of research fellows to assist us in doing our duties well. As of now, MLAs do not have facility to get sound information on a particular issue they want to speak on,” Bharti said.

Asserting that Members of Parliament (MPs) have similar facilities, he said the Delhi Assembly should also have a research wing. “This could help in catering to the research needs of the MLAs individually and to the Assembly in general and create a framework facilitating the flow of research to legislators for policy related decision making,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government will provide all possible assistance, including monetary help, to the Assembly secretariat in this project.

Meanwhile, Goel said the Assembly secretariat recently sent a proposal to the government on making proceedings of the House “paperless”.