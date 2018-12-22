AAP government targets BJP on missing Ganga activist Sant Gopal Das

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Friday discussed the sudden disappearance of Ganga activist Sant Gopal Das, who has been missing for more than two weeks, and the bizarre comments by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Hanuman. MLA Somnath Bharti said it’s due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends such as Adani and Ambani who are doing major damage to the river Ganga with construction work affecting the flow and the quality of the water.

“Sant Gopal Das was fighting against these people but he went missing from the AIIMS in Delhi. The BJP government in Uttarakhand and the police all know where Gopal Das is. Das was exposing why our most sacred river Ganga has turned into a nallah but unfortunately he is now missing. ”

Bharti said BJP leaders have even put Lord Hanuman in a caste bracket. “BJP which are the so called Hindu party and claimed to represent Hindus did not even spare God from their venom. Days after UP CM said Lord Hanuman was a Dalit, a BJP legislator said that he was actually a Muslim.