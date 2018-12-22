Home Cities Delhi

AAP government targets BJP on missing Ganga activist Sant Gopal Das

Bharti said BJP leaders have even put Lord Hanuman in a caste bracket.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sant Gopal Das (Photo | Twitter @swatimaliwal)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Friday discussed the sudden disappearance of Ganga activist Sant Gopal Das, who has been missing for more than two weeks, and the bizarre comments by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Hanuman.  MLA Somnath Bharti said it’s due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends such as Adani and Ambani who are doing major damage to the river Ganga with construction work affecting the flow and the quality of the water. 

“Sant Gopal Das was fighting against these people but he went missing from the AIIMS in Delhi. The BJP government in Uttarakhand and the police all know where Gopal Das is. Das was exposing why our most sacred river Ganga has turned into a nallah but unfortunately he is now missing. ”  

Bharti said BJP leaders have even put Lord Hanuman in a caste bracket. “BJP which are the so called Hindu party and claimed to represent Hindus did not even spare God from their venom. Days after UP CM said Lord Hanuman was a Dalit, a BJP legislator said that he was actually a Muslim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Sant Gopal Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp