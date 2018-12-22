Home Cities Delhi

Bone bank at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in Delhi remains a non-starter

Permission from BARC is needed as the bone is given radiation and is harmful for humans.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in Delhi (Photo| EPS)

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first Delhi-government run bone bank at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, which was inaugurated in June, has not done any procedure till date for want of a licence. The facility was inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on June 9 this year and was touted as a game changer for orthopaedic medicine. Jain had then said that this is the first such facility and the registration will happen in the next two months. However, it has not yet started functioning even after more than six months to its launch.

Bone banks are required for providing biological material for different orthopaedic procedures, ranging from trauma cases to arthoplastic procedures such as hip replacement. The banks collect grafts from cadaver donors and are used for reconstruction on people who lose their limbs due to large defects caused by cancer, an injury, or an infection. While autologous bone (bone taken out from the patient’s body) is ideal for grafting, it is often not available sufficiently. The hospital had applied for a clearance from the Delhi government but its application was returned, citing lack of trained persons to perform the procedure. 

Dr AK Jain, head of orthopaedic department in GTB, said, “There are some basic requirements in the new tissue banking guidelines which the facility is lacking. We need trained and specialised staff for bone banking which we don’t have. We are exploring what can be done.

We will meet the norms and apply afresh again.” For now the division is not undertaking any clinical work and carrying out research, he said.The hospital administration also does not have the approval from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) which gives green signal for the radiation facility to preserve the harvested bone.

Permission from BARC is needed as the bone is given radiation and is harmful for humans. After giving radiation to the bone it can be preserved for 10 years for further utilisation.“Why did the government inaugurate it in the first place when they knew there are shortcomings? said an official from NOTTO. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was not available for a comment. 

Importance of the bank  
Bone banks are required for providing biological material for different orthopaedic procedures Experts said  bone bank facility could give patients suffering bone loss huge relief

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guru Teg Bahadur Bone bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp