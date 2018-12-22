Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari says will donate Rs 1.1 lakh to AAP      

The development comes after AAP took a potshot at Tiwari to honour his word.

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manoj Tiwari, who had offered to donate Rs 1.1 lakh to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) provided its government passed Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, expressed his commitment on Friday to come good on the promise.

The development comes after AAP took a potshot at Tiwari to honour his word. Tiwari tweeted he was true to his promise and challenged AAP chief to call an all-party meeting on his “failure” to control pollution in Delhi, saying he will donate the same amount again. Tiwari said he will donate the money to family members of two women workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, Santosh Koli and Soni Mishra, whose deaths were questioned by the BJP, which levelled allegations against the AAP leaders.  ​

With the approval of Delhi Metro Phase 4 by the AAP government, the party, in a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, had tweeted from its official handle “Hope Manoj Tiwari will not term it as a jumla and fulfil his promise of donation (to the party).”    

Tiwari wrote on the microblogging site, “Arvind Kejriwal ji you are caught. Your party has admitted that Metro Phase 4 was being stalled by you. I am true to my promise and giving the donation to the kin of late Santosh Koli and Soni Mishra.”

