Gorge on delectable delights this winter

By Express News Service

If you feel like gorging on food as winter sets in, you’re not alone. For, biologically we are made in such a way that our appetites change when the days grow shorter. According to researchers, calorie intake tends to increase as chill sets in. Restaurants too gear up for the changed season, coming out with their calorie-rich speciality dishes. The more enterprising ones, like IMLY, come out winter-specific menus.

“Winter season is all about merriment and fun. Keeping in tandem with this season we have come up with our winter special menu. Ranging from crispy Bhatti Da Kukkad to British Raj Mac ‘N’ Cheese and Goan Prawn Curry, the range is both tempting and delectable,” says Amit Johari, Partner, House of Commons.

The other appetizing winter delicacies from the House of Common include Smoky Chill Fizz (the flavour of lemon and apple with smoky twist will leave your tongue impressed), Glorious Feast (a juicy yummilicious burger loaded with cheese and zesty sauces) and Snowy Sundry Booze (a perfect twist to the royal cocktail with the fusion of vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple, blue curacao and orange ice).

“We have special menus for each season, like navratra menu, festive menus and winter menu. We have set up the standards with the theme of great food with modern funky cafe theme which is loved by people of all ages,” says Surjeet Singh, one of the directors of IMLY. “Not surprisingly, from one three years back, IMLY today has outlets in entire NCR region. We have our restaurants at Rajendra Place, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Jail Road, Karol Bagh in Delhi besides the ones in Noida and Gurgaon,” says Varun Puri, another director of IMLY.

True to its Indian name, IMLY has many authentic Indian dishes in its winter cuisine. These include Malabari Parantha with Chettinad Mushroom, Makki Ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag and Shalgam ka Kut with Jodhpuri Parantha.

FROM THE KITCHEN OF IMLY

The Shalgam ka Kut with Jodhpuri Parantha (top) is a tasty dish wherein parantha is a Rajasthani preparation made using methi and palak while Shalgam ka Kut comes with south Indian flavour as it has coconut, jaggery and tamarind in it. Sarson ka Saag Taco (above) consists of Malabari Parantha and Sarson ka Saag that is made using capsicum, onion and mayonnaise.

FROM THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

Snowy Sundry Booze (right-top) is a perfect twist to the royal cocktail with the fusion of vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple, blue curacao and orange ice while RostyToasty Fryer (right) is succulent and crunchy kabab, a delicious melt-in mouth appetizer prepared by soft and moist chicken.