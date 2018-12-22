In a week, app to help reduce waiting time at CNG stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Customers will no longer have to wait in long queues at CNG stations, with Indraprastha Gas Limited launching a Queue Management System (QMS) that will provide information, through “OORJA” mobile application, on the average waiting time at a CNG station and an alternative nearby CNG station to the customers. The customers would know the waiting time for buses, cars and autos.

This application would be available through invitation for ten days and would be available for download from January 1, 2019.

The QMS was among the digital initiatives of IGL launched by energy minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Talking about the country’s commitment to reducing pollution levels, Pradhan announced that by February next year, CNG buses using Type-IV cylinders will be running between Delhi and Chandigarh, Agra, Haridwar, and Jaipur. He also talked about various initiatives to promote the production and use of gas, including ethanol blending, and Bio-CNG, which will improve the country’s self-dependence, reduce its oil import bill and promote a clean environment.