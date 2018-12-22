Home Cities Delhi

JNU blocks MPhil evaluation of SU president N Sai Balaji for raising slogans against Narendra Modi

It said the teachers who are opposing the JNU VC’s agenda of saffronisation of the university were also facing harassment.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: JNUSU president N Sai Balaji on Friday alleged that the evaluation of his MPhil thesis was blocked by the university’s Vice-Chancellor. He said he was informed that the evaluation was blocked due to a pending enquiry. Balaji is currently facing two enquiries, including one for raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the university’s vice chancellor. 

“This must be seen as part of the attempt by the Modi government to silence voices critical of the BJP-RSS. In JNU, Modi government is trying to silence the voice of students against the anti-student govt by directly attacking the students’ representative, the JNUSU President, by blocking his MPhil evaluation through its stooge JNU VC,” JNUSU said in a statement.

It said the teachers in the university were also facing harassment. “The JNU VC, at the order of the Modi Sarkar, has been torturing teachers with new notices being slapped on them. Teachers who are opposing the JNU VC’s agenda of saffronisation and  corporatisation of JNU and  attempts to destroy the democratic decision-making process of JNU are being threatened with salary cuts, disciplinary actions and even suspension.” 

JNU notices to 27 teachers for hunger stir  
The JNU administration has issued show cause notices to 27 teachers for participating in a strike against its directives on rescheduling academic calendar and compliance of faculty attendance.  JNUTA president Atul Sood and secretary Avinash Kumar are among those who received the notices. The teachers were given one week to explain their position, “failing which it will be  presumed that they have nothing to say in defence.”

TAGS
N Sai Balaji JNU Narendra Modi

