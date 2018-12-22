Home Cities Delhi

Minimum wage rule violations at 165 establishments: Minister Gopal Rai

Under the ‘Operation Minimum Wage’, the labour department ran a campaign since December 10 in Delhi to instill the new minimum wages that were announced by the Delhi government.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Labour minister Gopal Rai addresses the media on Friday | naveen kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Labour minister Gopal Rai on Friday said his department has found violation of the Minimum Wages Act at 165 establishments of the total 182 inspected under the 10-day special campaign, ‘Operation Minimum Wages’. Rai also informed that orders were given for an advisory to be sent to all the departments of the government stating that if any company, which works for them, if found violating minimum wage rules then, the officer-in-charge would be held responsible.

So far, the labour department has visited 182 establishments since the beginning of the campaign and found criminal negligence at four companies against whom police cases were registered along with investigation by the department separately.

As per the guidelines, fines up to Rs 50,000 or jail for three years can be served to the owners of establishments. Till now, 165 establishments have been found violating labour laws apart from the four against whom criminal cases were registered. The labour minister said that district-wise hearing in cases of violation of rules at concerned labour units will continue till January 4.

