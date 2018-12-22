Minimum wage rule violations at 165 establishments: Minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Labour minister Gopal Rai on Friday said his department has found violation of the Minimum Wages Act at 165 establishments of the total 182 inspected under the 10-day special campaign, ‘Operation Minimum Wages’. Rai also informed that orders were given for an advisory to be sent to all the departments of the government stating that if any company, which works for them, if found violating minimum wage rules then, the officer-in-charge would be held responsible.

Under the ‘Operation Minimum Wage’, the labour department ran a campaign since December 10 in Delhi to instill the new minimum wages that were announced by the Delhi government. From November 1 onwards, the minimum rates applicable for an unskilled worker is Rs14,000 per month, a semi-skilled worker gets Rs 15,400 per month and a skilled worker gets Rs16,962 per month.

So far, the labour department has visited 182 establishments since the beginning of the campaign and found criminal negligence at four companies against whom police cases were registered along with investigation by the department separately.

As per the guidelines, fines up to Rs 50,000 or jail for three years can be served to the owners of establishments. Till now, 165 establishments have been found violating labour laws apart from the four against whom criminal cases were registered. The labour minister said that district-wise hearing in cases of violation of rules at concerned labour units will continue till January 4.