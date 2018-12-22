Home Cities Delhi

Mural to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

The KVIC has already started identifying 150 potters to produce the ‘chai kulhads’ for the project.

Gandhi Jayanti

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will be installing a large wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi to observe his 150th birth anniversary next year. Inaugurating a workshop-cum-training programme at Bishampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district on Friday, KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the KVIC with the help of 150 potters from all over the country would make 150 sq m wall mural, using ‘chai kulhad’.

“While each ‘chai kulhad’ will be one pixel of the entire image, small terracotta parts will come together to form the entire image. As this mural will become a finite entity formed by a simple unit of larger generality, the KVIC will showcase it in some prominent place in Delhi,” he said. 

The KVIC has already started identifying 150 potters to produce the ‘chai kulhads’ for the project. “The potters will produce the ‘chai kulhads’ in stipulated size, shape and finish them as India has a great pottery tradition and different parts of the country have diversified techniques of production of clay articles. An Ahmedabad-based firm will  design the artwork and will  manage the production by engaging with the identified potters,” he said. 

