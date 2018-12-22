NIA team in Madhya Pradesh to probe inter-state AK-47 smuggling racket

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 15-member team of the country’s anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is in Madhya Pradesh to probe the inter-state AK-47 smuggling racket that was busted in Bihar in August. The team landed in Jabalpur — as the racket’s roots were traced to the city — on Thursday and has begun investigations into the modus operandi of the accused.

They are probing how they sourced used parts of discarded or ‘condemned’ AK-47 rifles from the Central Ordinance Depot (COD) in Jabalpur to assemble fresh rifles that were sold to organised criminal gangs, coal mafia and Maoists in Bihar and adjoining states for prices ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh per gun. According to sources, this is the second visit by an NIA team to Jabalpur within a fortnight to dig deeper into the racket.

Out of the 35 suspects arrested so far by police in Bihar and MP, four are from Jabalpur, including retired army man Purshottam Rajak, his wife Chandrawati and son Shailendra and a civilian employee of COD identified as Surendra Thakur. Rajak, who retired from the army in 2008, started colluding with Thakur in 2012 to source discarded AK-47 guns or their parts from the COD.

These parts were reassembled by Rajak and he transported the news rifles to Bihar with the help of son and wife. Once in Bihar, the rifles were handed over to gunrunners like Irfan — whose arrest in August exposed the racket—for Rs5 lakh a piece. Of this, Rajak kept 80 per cent and the remaining amount went to Thakur. Sources said that the NIA team was at the COD on Friday along with Thakur and Rajak in custody.

how they operated

The probe has revealed that 70-80 AK-47 rifles were assembled out of discarded guns or their parts sourced by retired Army man Purshottam Rajak with a COD employee’s help. Over two dozen such guns have been recovered by the investigators in Bihar.