Police files charge sheet against 10 for leaking CBSE Board papers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nine months after two CBSE Board papers were leaked, a charge sheet was filed against 10 accused at a Delhi court, the police said on Friday. The exams for Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers were held on March 28 and 26, respectively. On Thursday, the Crime Branch filed the charge sheet at the district court in Karkardooma against the 10 people, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in the leak of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) question papers of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics subject.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ram Gopal Naik said two modules were involved in leaking the CBSE question papers. The Mathematics paper had also surfaced online before the scheduled examination. The charge sheet names those involved in getting a paper handwritten and later circulating it and those who took photographs of the test paper and made it viral.

The first module includes the involvement of Praveen Kumar Jha, school principal of Mother Khazani Convent School in west Delhi’s Bawana. It also names two of the school’s teachers and their friend, who used to run a coaching institute in the area. All of them were named in the charge sheet.

Following the leak, the CBSE had cancelled affiliation of the school.

The second module includes those involved in the leak of Class 10 question paper at Una town in Himachal Pradesh in April. Six people, including a woman, were arrested. Other than the staff from a DAV school, two men working at a bank were also named as accused by the police in the charge sheet.