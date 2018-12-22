Shun the blanket, shop in the sun at Janpath

By Express News Service

As the mercury starts witnessing the downward slide and winter sets in, it should never be an option for you to hide in a blanket with the room heater switched on. The best solution to counter cold is by venturing out and spending time in the sun. The more time you spend at home, the colder you will feel. So, walk out, shop, eat and make merry.

What’s more? As the year 2018 draws to an end, most shops, restaurants and markets are offering discounts during X’Mas and New Year festivities. So, this is the most opportune time to go shopping. There are a number of places where you can shop without burning a hole in your pocket. If you don’t wish to splurge, just window-shop!

If you have a penchant for Indian art and handicraft, head straight to Dilli Haat opposite INA. It is one of the best open-air marketplaces to spend a lazy afternoon in the sun as you shop for something traditional, something Indian – antiques, jewellery items, fabrics, rugs, carpets, furniture and more. Here, you can relish delectable delights from the different states of the country.

Else you can get to Janpath for an ultimate shopping experience with the option of choosing colourful Gujarati wares like umbrellas, kurtas, shirts, pillowcases, bags etc. Or walk down the flea market to buy the trendiest of clothes and junk jewellery at the most reasonable prices.

If you are among the adventurous ones and are ready to counter traffic and parking woes, head to Paharganj, opposite New Delhi Railway Station. It is here that you can get best bargains 0n clothes, books, music, textiles, shoes and music. You can try out the famous Sarojini Nagar market too for cheap designer-wear and reputed brands which have been export-rejected due to manufacturing defects or surplus quantities.

