Home Cities Delhi

Shun the blanket, shop in the sun at Janpath

As the mercury starts witnessing the downward slide and winter sets in, it should never be an option for you to hide in a blanket with the room heater switched on.

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Visit Janpath for an ultimate shopping experience with the option of choosing colourful Gujarati wares like umbrellas, kurtas, shirts, pillowcases, bags etc. 

By Express News Service

As the mercury starts witnessing the downward slide and winter sets in, it should never be an option for you to hide in a blanket with the room heater switched on. The best solution to counter cold is by venturing out and spending time in the sun. The more time you spend at home, the colder you will feel. So, walk out, shop, eat and make merry. 

What’s more? As the year 2018 draws to an end, most shops, restaurants and markets are offering discounts during X’Mas and New Year festivities. So, this is the most opportune time to go shopping. There are a number of places where you can shop without burning a hole in your pocket. If you don’t wish to splurge, just window-shop!

If you have a penchant for Indian art and handicraft, head straight to Dilli Haat opposite INA. It is one of the best open-air marketplaces to spend a lazy afternoon in the sun as you shop for something traditional, something Indian – antiques, jewellery items, fabrics, rugs, carpets, furniture and more. Here, you can relish delectable delights from the different states of the country. 

Else you can get to Janpath for an ultimate shopping experience with the option of choosing colourful Gujarati wares like umbrellas, kurtas, shirts, pillowcases, bags etc. Or walk down the flea market to buy the trendiest of clothes and junk jewellery at the most reasonable prices. 

If you are among the adventurous ones and are ready to counter traffic and parking woes, head to Paharganj, opposite New Delhi Railway Station. It is here that you can get best bargains 0n clothes, books, music, textiles, shoes and music. You can try out the famous Sarojini Nagar market too for cheap designer-wear and reputed brands which have been export-rejected due to manufacturing defects or surplus quantities.

Visit Janpath
Visit Janpath for an ultimate shopping experience with the option of choosing colourful Gujarati wares like umbrellas, kurtas, shirts, pillowcases, bags etc. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Street shopping Janpat market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp