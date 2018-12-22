Ten days after sealing, illegal industries back in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten days after being sealed by the Delhi government, steel pickling units have resumed normal operations in Wazirpur industrial area, violating the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court, said a team from All India Lokadhikar Sangathan, which inspected the area.

The non-profit organisation, which is a petitioner against illegal units in the city in the green tribunal, found that many steel pickling units have illegally restored electricity and water lines, which were disconnected during the sealing drive by the Delhi government.

“The government and the courts must act immediately to stop operations of these illegal units. The pollutants emitted by the illegal units exceed the limits and continues to be a hazard for people in nearby areas. It will be in the best interest of public health to seal these units permanently,” said Girish Kumar Pandey, president, All India Lokadhikar Sangathan.

In October, the NGT had placed `50 crore fine on the government for not shutting the illegal and polluting industrial units despite its specific directions. It directed the government to shut down all 90 units in Wazirpur and Badli with immediate effect.

Prepare micro plan to identify pollution hotspots, says L-G

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal chaired a meeting to review air pollution and asked agencies to develop a detailed micro plan to identify pollution hotspots in the city. His directions included raising the number of ‘Environmental Marshals,’ notification on approved fuels to be enforced more strictly