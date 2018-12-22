Home Cities Delhi

Time to feel like a real Santa Claus!

Christmas time is a time to give.

Road side sellers have all geared up with new collection of Santa Claus masks. A man displaying Santa Claus mask at Eranjippalam in Kozhikode. (EPS | TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

Christmas time is a time to give. While gifting can make the giver and the receiver feel good, what if your gift does more than just that? This Christmas, the new exclusive range of bath and body products from The Body Shop is all about giving back to the community. With each Christmas range product that one buys from the brand in India, proceeds will go to Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). 

Speaking at a pre-Christmas event, Harmeet Singh, GM marketing merchandising and e-commerce Asia South, The Body Shop said, “It is important to give back to nature. Christmas too is the time to give back and this festive campaign is all about that.

We have always believed in campaigning for the environment and have recently managed to bring 8.3 million signatures against cosmetic animal testing to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City to create a global framework to end animal testing while advancing the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda.”The Christmas range of the brand includes three options, well fitting with the colour scheme of the festival: peppermint candy cane, berry bonbon and vanilla marshmallow.

