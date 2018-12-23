JNU Registrar Case: ‘Some teachers are spreading rumours’, says administration

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after JNU teachers and students met several MPs and sought their intervention for protecting the university from the Vice- Chancellor’s “violations” of the law, the varsity administration on Saturday condemned them for their “imaginary and fanciful” claims on funding, scholarships and other related issues.

“It is highly deplorable that JNUTA office bearers have made it into their habit of spreading rumours and manufacturing untruth with an explicit intention of maligning the image of Jawaharlal Nehru University,” JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said. “Whether it is regarding funding for the library or disbursals of scholarships to the students, all their claims are imaginary and fanciful.” The administration, it said, has many times clarified how funds were utilized in the varsity.

“However, it appears, JNUTA office bearers are enamoured of their own propaganda, and are uninterested in positive institutional reforms and several dynamic academic programmes initiated in JNU.” After meeting the MPs, the JNUTA had said it was promised that the matter would be taken up with the HRD Ministry and at Parliamentary panels.

The JNUTA also said 37 teachers have approached the Delhi High Court in a writ petition about the MCQ-based computerised online JNUEE 2019-20. “It is clear from their own statements that they have fed the legislators with similar accusations and anti-administration propaganda. The same JNUTA statement misinterprets the Delhi High Court’s judgment and propagates half-truth,” Kumar claimed.