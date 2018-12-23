Soon, higher one-time car parking fee in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A higher one-time parking charge awaits car buyers in 2019 as the Delhi transport department has approved a recommendation for a hike by the three municipal corporations of the city. According to the order, the charges will now range between Rs 6,000 to Rs 75,000. An order issued by outgoing Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi on Friday said the new parking charges will be applicable from January 1, 2019.

The transport department collects the parking fee on behalf of the MCDs, which claim that it is meant for creating parking infrastructure in Delhi. The proposal by the three MCDs to hike the charges was pending for quite some time and was cleared by the transport commissioner on her last day in office, an official said. The order angered bus and taxi operators as the annual parking fee for different categories of commercial vehicles will rise from the existing Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. According to the order, based on the cost of a vehicle, the onetime parking charge for private cars and SUVs will range between Rs 6,000 and Rs 75,000 — 18 times the existing rate of Rs 4,000.

“The process of charging the money during vehicle registration is prescribed through notification of Union Urban Affairs Ministry, not by the transport department,” Joshi, who has taken charge as North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said. The parking charges mechanism will be replaced by spot parking fees after new parking regulations are notified by the Delhi government, she said. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, however, denied having any information about the hike. “I am not aware of any such decision,” he said.

Displeased by the government order, transporters threatened to stage a protest against the hike. “We will meet the CM and the transport minister on Monday. The hike will impact us negatively,” said Shyam Lal Gola, spokesperson of State Transport Authority Operators Ekta Manch.