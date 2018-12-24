Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS to start robot-aided therapy

A new technology for the early rehabilitation of patients will be procured, this was said on the final day of the seventh International Conference of Physical Therapy AIIMS 2018. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The physiotherapy department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)   will soon be providing robot-assisted physical therapy to patients. A new technology for the early rehabilitation of patients will be procured, this was said on the final day of the seventh International Conference of Physical Therapy AIIMS 2018. 

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday. The dignitaries said the role of physiotherapists would be well defined under Ayushman Bharat programme.

Choubey said the government will soon pass the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018. Nirmal Kumar, organising secretary, said, “With India’s ever-growing aging population, it is inevitable for the physiotherapists to keep themselves abreast of latest trends and innovation while working with healthcare professionals and patients to provide best treatment for early rehabilitation.”      

“The inclusion of robots in ICUs is set to be a game-changer, especially for early rehabilitation of both upper and lower limbs of the patients,” said Dr Prabhat Ranjan, senior physiotherapist, department of neurology, AIIMS.

He said people suffering from the after-effects of strokes, spinal cord injuries, trauma and other neurological and orthopaedic conditions would benefit from the new technology and it will improve their physical, mental and sensory functions.

Robotic surgeries in Safdarjung Hospital from January 

Safdarjung Hospital in the National Capital will begin surgeries using robotic technology in the urology department from January 2019. Currently, the hospital is using the ‘3D laparoscopy’ technology for conducting urology surgeries. While in a conventional procedure, surgeons have to make a cut to access internal organs, robotic surgery is performed making three small holes — through one hole a camera is inserted for 3D vision and the other two holes help the surgeon operate using instruments held by robotic arms.  “With the introduction of robotic surgery, we will be able to finish four-five surgeries. This will help us reduce the burden of long pending cases,” said Dr Anup Kumar,  Urology Department.    IANS

