Apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam by December 24 night

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has extended the deadline to apply for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018 till December 24 night. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and A K Chawla said once the schedule for filling the online application form and last date had been declared as December 22, the same could not have been brought to December 12 by the high court authorities.

The court’s order came while hearing two petitions filed by 12 aspirants. “With a view to obviate any further litigation on account of the change of schedule, we are of the considered view that the last date for filling of online application forms should be extended to December 24 (11 pm) so that all such aspirants, who may not have been able to apply online after December 12, are able to do so,” the bench said.

Advocate Siddhartha Shankar Ray said the earlier date did not come to their knowledge because they were busy preparing for the post of lower judicial officers of other states like Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The petitioners challenged advancing of the original deadline of December 22 to fill in the application form and make the due payment to December 12.