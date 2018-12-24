Home Cities Delhi

Apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam by December 24 night

The High Court has extended the deadline to apply for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018 till December 24 night.

Published: 24th December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has extended the deadline to apply for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018 till December 24 night. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and A K Chawla said once the schedule for filling the online application form and last date had been declared as December 22, the same could not have been brought to December 12 by the high court authorities. 

The court’s order came while hearing two petitions filed by 12 aspirants. “With a view to obviate any further litigation on account of the change of schedule, we are of the considered view that the last date for filling of online application forms should be extended to December 24 (11 pm) so that all such aspirants, who may not have been able to apply online after December 12, are able to do so,” the bench said.

Advocate Siddhartha Shankar Ray said the earlier date did not come to their knowledge because they were busy preparing for the post of lower judicial officers of other states like Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The petitioners challenged advancing of the original deadline of December 22 to fill in the application form and make the due payment to December 12.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018 deadline for Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp