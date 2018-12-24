Chaos at Town Hall: BJP councillor ‘hits’ AAP leader, mayor orders probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT was supposed to be a ‘historic’ meeting of the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (NMCD) at the old Town Hall building in Chandni Chowk on Monday, but what ensued was a disaster. Not just did rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilors indulge in heated arguments, they exchanged blows as well.

On AAP councilor Vikas Goel’s provocation, saying BJP members are doing “gundagardi” (being rowdy) by not allowing Leader of Opposition Anil Lakra to speak, BJP councillor from Bhalswa, Surender Singh Khrub, delivered one hard blow on his head. Women councillors from Congress party, who were watching the show, broke their bangles and threw the pieces at the crowd. AAP members, who rushed to the well of the house, tore up the agenda papers and slogans “Modi chor hai” and “Kejriwal chor hai” (Modi and Kejriwal are thieves) were raised.

“It was very unfortunate,” said Mukesh Goel, Congress leader and veteran of the North MCD house. “The BJP spent lakhs on organising this special meeting at old Town Hall building, decorating it, holding a lunch and rolling out a red carpet. It is their (the ruling party’s) responsibility to ensure that their house runs smoothly with the cooperation of the Opposition,” he said.

“Even if Vikas Goel or other AAP members said something unsavoury, they should have ensured that at least the session goes on and proposals are passed for which we gathered here today,” Goel complained.

North and south MCD Standing Committee meetings generally take place at the new Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre building on Minto Road.

According to BJP leaders, this meeting was organised at the old Town Hall building (where MCD operated from 1866 during British Raj to 2009) to give a “historic feel” to its new councilors.

“Just as our Leader of the House and first speaker, Tilak Raj Kataria, finished giving his lecture, AAP members started shouting expletives. How could we tolerate it? That’s when Khrub lost his cool,” North MCD Mayor Adesh Gupta explained his party member’s behavior.Khrub said, “I did not hit him,” despite being caught on camera landing a blow at Vikas Goel’s head. AAP members and Vikas Goel said, “We have already filed a police complaint at the Kotwali police station and will decide our next course of action at an AAP party meeting.