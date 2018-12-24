Home Cities Delhi

Data on child abuse not correct: Swati Maliwal

Until there is certainty and swiftness of justice and punishment, there won’t be any deterrence.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Questioning the police data on the cases registered under the POCSO Act, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said there was a problem with it as the number of reported offences against children was more than that given by the police. 

“The data should be of one of the districts, not a compilation. The numbers of cases registered in 2017 and 2018 are much bigger than this,” she said. 

Maliwal had sat on a 10-day hunger strike in April to bring amendments in the POCSO Act. Thereafter, an ordinance was passed in Parliament but, according to her, the law hasn’t been implemented because of a problem in the system.

“The ordinance was passed so that at least in the case of minors, rapists are given death penalty. It has been seven-eight months, but the law hasn’t been implemented in Delhi.”

“Until there is certainty and swiftness of justice and punishment, there won’t be any deterrence. The criminals are able to come out on bail. They are able to subvert the justice system very easily,” she said, adding that her demands were not met. 

On the 10th day of her hunger strike, Maliwal said, the PM announced that within three months, there would be an increase in police resources, accountability and fast-track courts in the country but nothing has changed. “Unless these things aren’t there, the law can’t be implemented.”

“The biggest problem Delhi Police is facing the shortage of resources. Over 66,000 police personnel are needed.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO data Delhi child abuse cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp