Data on child abuse not correct: Swati Maliwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Questioning the police data on the cases registered under the POCSO Act, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said there was a problem with it as the number of reported offences against children was more than that given by the police.

“The data should be of one of the districts, not a compilation. The numbers of cases registered in 2017 and 2018 are much bigger than this,” she said.

Maliwal had sat on a 10-day hunger strike in April to bring amendments in the POCSO Act. Thereafter, an ordinance was passed in Parliament but, according to her, the law hasn’t been implemented because of a problem in the system.

“The ordinance was passed so that at least in the case of minors, rapists are given death penalty. It has been seven-eight months, but the law hasn’t been implemented in Delhi.”

“Until there is certainty and swiftness of justice and punishment, there won’t be any deterrence. The criminals are able to come out on bail. They are able to subvert the justice system very easily,” she said, adding that her demands were not met.

On the 10th day of her hunger strike, Maliwal said, the PM announced that within three months, there would be an increase in police resources, accountability and fast-track courts in the country but nothing has changed. “Unless these things aren’t there, the law can’t be implemented.”

“The biggest problem Delhi Police is facing the shortage of resources. Over 66,000 police personnel are needed.”