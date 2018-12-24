Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 2nd highest pollution level of 2018  

On Sunday, 30 areas of the national capital recorded ‘severe’ air quality while it was ‘very poor’ in six, the CPCB said.

Published: 24th December 2018

delhi pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sunday was the second highest polluted day of the year in Delhi, as unfavourable meteorological conditions only added to the woes of the people. The air quality is likely to stay in the ‘severe’ category for the next couple of days, authorities said.

While the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at ‘severe’ level of 446, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) showed a higher level at 471.

This is the second highest pollution level of this year — the highest was recorded on November 8, a day after Diwali, when the AQI touched 571.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

In Delhi, the overall PM2.5 level was recorded at 402 and the PM10 level at 580. The CPCB-led task force, during a meeting on Saturday, had recommended minimising outdoor exposure for the next couple of days and avoiding use of private vehicles. 

On Sunday, 30 areas of the national capital recorded ‘severe’ air quality while it was ‘very poor’ in six, the CPCB said. Several areas such as Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Wazirpur, among others, inched towards the ‘severe plus emergency’ category.

In NCR, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 473. Faridabad and Noida also recorded ‘severe’ air quality, the CPCB said.

The India Meteorological Department said prolonged period of light winds and low temperature are likely to continue for next three to five days, resulting in poor dispersion of pollutants and the air quality may continue to remain in the ‘severe’ category for the next two to three days.
Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and if these conditions persist for 48 hours, then stringent action will be taken. Stringent action includes emergency measures such as car rationing and a ban on construction activities.

TAGS
Delhi pollution level highest pollution level air quality index

Comments

