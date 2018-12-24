Home Cities Delhi

Fire at UGC office in central Delhi, no casualities

A call about the blaze in the office record room on the second floor of the building was received at 2.16 pm.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out Monday afternoon on the second floor of the University Grants Commission office near ITO in central Delhi, the UGC said.

A call about the blaze in the office record room on the second floor of the building was received at 2.16 pm and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Service, adding the fire was brought under control by 2.45 pm.

READ| Woman not allowed to take UGC NET exam as she refuses to take off hijab

According to the UGC, the fire broke out in Room No 219 of the UGC building.

"Immediately, the UGC administration came into action and tried to extinguish the fire and informed the Delhi Fire Service and the police department as well. The Delhi Fire Service and the police department controlled the fire without any loss of life," the UGC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UGC office UGC office fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp