Grants for pangolin, coral reefs and Naga habitats

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

The Habitats Grant foundation, powered by HCL, that was launched in August 2018 awarded their first ever grants in the Capital recently. The ‘Strategic Partnership Grant’ of Rs 25 lakh was awarded to Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), which is working towards protecting endangered and threatened species in three selected landscapes in Nagaland, including Satoi, Zanubu and Mt Pauna landscape.

The ‘Lesser-Known Habitats Grant’ of Rs 15 lakh was awarded to ReefWatch Marine Conservation which is working towards monitoring, rehabilitating and restoring Coral Reefs in Chidiyatapu in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The ‘Lesser-Known Species Grant’ of Rs 10 lakh was awarded to Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra, which is working towards pangolin preservation.

The winners of the grants were selected from 300 applicants from across the country. Speaking on the occasion Roshni Nadar Malhotra, founder of The Habitats Trust, said, “I hope that this annual platform will be able to create a united community of conservationists who are connected to each other in a collaborative spirit.”

The foundation aims to preserve indigenous species and habitats across India through strategic partnerships, focused on-ground efforts and engaging technology for conservation. The trust will not only award financial grants to three winners but also award 10 per cent of the grant amount in their respective category to the six finalists as well.

