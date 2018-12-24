Home Cities Delhi

Grants for pangolin, coral reefs and Naga habitats

The foundation aims to preserve indigenous species and habitats across India through strategic partnerships, focused on-ground efforts and engaging technology for conservation.

Published: 24th December 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A curled up pangolin

By Suridhi Sharma
Express News Service

The Habitats Grant foundation, powered by HCL, that was launched in August 2018 awarded their first ever grants in the Capital recently. The ‘Strategic Partnership Grant’ of Rs 25 lakh was awarded to Foundation for Ecological Security (FES),  which is working towards protecting endangered and threatened species in three selected landscapes in Nagaland, including Satoi, Zanubu and Mt Pauna landscape.

The ‘Lesser-Known Habitats Grant’ of Rs 15 lakh was awarded to ReefWatch Marine Conservation which is working towards monitoring, rehabilitating and restoring Coral Reefs in Chidiyatapu in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The ‘Lesser-Known Species Grant’ of Rs 10 lakh was awarded to Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra, which is working towards pangolin preservation. 

The winners of the grants were selected from 300 applicants from across the country. Speaking on the occasion Roshni Nadar Malhotra, founder of The Habitats Trust, said, “I hope that this annual platform will be able to create a united community of conservationists who are connected to each other in a collaborative spirit.”

The foundation aims to preserve indigenous species and habitats across India through strategic partnerships, focused on-ground efforts and engaging technology for conservation. The trust will not only award financial grants to three winners but also award 10 per cent of the grant amount in their respective category to the six finalists as well. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Habitats Grant foundation Strategic Partnership Grant threatened species

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp