No respite from chill as Delhi records coldest day of year

Incidentally, Sunday was also the coldest December 23 in the last six years.

Published: 24th December 2018

An elderly man wrapped in warm clothes walks on a cold, foggy morning in New Delhi on Sunday. Mercury has gone south in the last few days | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded its coldest day of the year with the mercury dropping to 3.7 degree Celsius. “The city saw its coldest day this season with the temperature dropping to 3.7 degree Celsius, which is the lowest minimum temperature recorded this winter,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.  

Moderate cover of fog enveloped the city, which affected the visibility. Sunday’s minimum temperature was four notches below the season’s average.

Incidentally, Sunday was also the coldest December 23 in the last six years.  The morning also witnessed a moderate cover of fog around the city with visibility dropping to 300 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, according to MeT.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 99 per cent. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degree Celsius on Sunday.  

With the prevailing cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature on Saturday was 4 degrees Celsius, second time this week in the city. On Thursday also, the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius. 

