‘Ownership sense must for conserving Yamuna’ 

Earlier, the committee had noted that a small stretch of less than two per cent of the Yamuna accounts for 76 per cent of its pollution. 

Yamuna river

Yamuna River (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sense of ownership has to be created among the public by raising awareness regarding the importance of the Yamuna and its floodplain so that the water body can be conserved for the future, a high-profile committee said. 

“Presently, there is no ownership of the river Yamuna. That is because it means nothing to the citizens as it is providing no opportunity for cultural activities, leisure or recreation,” it said. “There needs to be awareness about why the floodplains are sacrosanct and why they need conservation.”

National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice A K Goel had set up the monitoring committee in July to monitor the cleaning of the river. The committee comprising former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired expert member B S Sajwan has already submitted a report on cleaning of the river.

In the action plan, the committee noted for citizens’ involvement, there should be knowledge of why the Yamuna is important and why it should be restored. “There is a need to plan for awareness building and permissible activities beyond the flood plains but for that there needs to be a nodal department to build awareness by spearheading permissible events and activities,” the panel said.

It also stressed on the need to involve the Delhi Development Authority for preservation of the birding hot spots located along the Yamuna. “There is a need for assigning nodal responsibility for creating public awareness to a consortium of agencies with an interest which can include international and national level NGOs engaged in building awareness about the environment.” 

The monitoring committee has also urged the Delhi chief secretary to encourage programmes that prevent dung from dairies going into the river. Installing a biogas plant for making gas out of dung instead of letting it flow into drains at Ghazipur would make a visible impact, it argued. 

