Home Cities Delhi

Sealing drive: AAP trade wing protests near Meenakshi Lekhi’s home

The sealing drive against violations of Delhi Master Plan is going on since last year following the directions of the Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee. 

Published: 24th December 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The members of AAP trade wing on Sunday staged demonstrations outside BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s residence, protesting the sealing drive undertaken by the municipal corporations in the National Capital. 

The sealing drive against violations of Delhi Master Plan is going on since last year following the directions of the Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee. The protesters, accompanied by traders facing fines, sealing and demolition of their establishments, raised slogans against the BJP outside the New Delhi MP’s residence on Mahadev Road. 

Convener of AAP Trade Wing Brijesh Goyal said the protest was held to give the BJP MP an idea of how the traders felt when facing action under the sealing drive. The sealing drive was started on December 22, 2017.

As part of their campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party Trade Wing members will protest outside the residences of all the seven BJP MP’s in Delhi.

“None of the seven BJP MPs did anything to save the traders from the onslaught of the sealing drive,” he alleged.

The protesters demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring an ordinance or Bill in the Parliament to stop the sealing drive in the National Capital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi sealing drive Delhi Master Plan AAP trade wing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp