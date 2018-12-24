Sealing drive: AAP trade wing protests near Meenakshi Lekhi’s home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The members of AAP trade wing on Sunday staged demonstrations outside BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s residence, protesting the sealing drive undertaken by the municipal corporations in the National Capital.

The sealing drive against violations of Delhi Master Plan is going on since last year following the directions of the Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee. The protesters, accompanied by traders facing fines, sealing and demolition of their establishments, raised slogans against the BJP outside the New Delhi MP’s residence on Mahadev Road.

Convener of AAP Trade Wing Brijesh Goyal said the protest was held to give the BJP MP an idea of how the traders felt when facing action under the sealing drive. The sealing drive was started on December 22, 2017.

As part of their campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party Trade Wing members will protest outside the residences of all the seven BJP MP’s in Delhi.

“None of the seven BJP MPs did anything to save the traders from the onslaught of the sealing drive,” he alleged.

The protesters demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring an ordinance or Bill in the Parliament to stop the sealing drive in the National Capital.