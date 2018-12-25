Deliciously Christmas

By Express News Service

Christmas calls for those age-old favourite recipes and there is nothing more comforting than going back to traditional drinks. After all, they are all-time favourites for a reason! We bring you these recipes, to help the cheer.

Mulled Wine

Add red wine, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, lemon zest and sugar in a large pan. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and cool. Leave it to infuse for about 30 minutes.

To serve, heat without boiling, stir in the sloe gin (if using) and pour into mugs or heat-proof glasses. ​​

Fruit Punch

Combine fruit juices of your choice, diced pineapple, wedged orange, cored and diced apple, halved grapes and sliced lime in a large bowl.

Keep aside in the fridge for 30 to 45 minutes. Pour into a pitcher filled with crushed ice.

Add a splash of the ginger ale just before serving. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.



Hot Chocolate

Combine cocoa, sugar, water, and salt in a medium saucepan.

On medium heat, stir constantly until the mixture boils. Cook, stirring constantly for one minute.

Stir in the milk and heat but do not boil.

Remove from heat and add vanilla. Stir well. Serve immediately.

Egg Nog