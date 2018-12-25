Home Cities Delhi

Deliciously Christmas

After all, they are all-time favourites for a reason! We bring you these recipes, to help the cheer.

By Express News Service

Christmas calls for those age-old favourite recipes and there is nothing more comforting than going back to traditional drinks. After all, they are all-time favourites for a reason! We bring you these recipes, to help the cheer.

Mulled Wine

  • Add red wine, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, lemon zest and sugar in a large pan. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat and cool. Leave it to infuse for about 30 minutes.
  • To serve, heat without boiling, stir in the sloe gin (if using) and pour into mugs or heat-proof glasses. ​​

Fruit Punch

  • Combine fruit juices of your choice, diced pineapple, wedged orange, cored and diced apple, halved grapes and sliced lime in a large bowl.
  • Keep aside in the fridge for 30 to 45 minutes. Pour into a pitcher filled with crushed ice.
  • Add a splash of the ginger ale just before serving. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.
     

Hot Chocolate

  •  Combine cocoa, sugar, water, and salt in a medium saucepan.
  •   On medium heat, stir constantly until the mixture boils. Cook, stirring constantly for one minute.
  •    Stir in the milk and heat but do not boil.
  •    Remove from heat and add vanilla. Stir well. Serve immediately.

Egg Nog

  • Combine milk, cloves, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and cinnamon in a saucepan, and heat over lowest setting for five minutes. Slowly bring milk mixture to a boil.
  • Combine egg yolks and sugar. Whisk together until fluffy. 
  • Stir in rum, cream, two teaspoons of vanilla essence, and nutmeg. Refrigerate overnight before serving.
     
