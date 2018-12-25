Cold wave warning in Delhi till New Year's eve

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to see a six-day long cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a cold wave warning from Wednesday till New Year’s Eve.

The IMD has forecast that night temperature will drop to 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday till Friday and will further dip to three degrees thereafter.

A cold wave by IMD is declared when the temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees below normal for three days in a row.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 19.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for this part of the season.

According to IMD officials, the drop in minimum temperature is due to clear skies and strong cold winds blowing over Delhi due to heavy snowfall in parts of northwest India.

Delhiites had woken up to the chilliest December morning in the capital in four years on Sunday, with the temperature dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius.