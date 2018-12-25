Home Cities Delhi

No ties with Congress, can beat BJP on our own: AAP

AAP’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai on Monday denied any alliance with any party in Delhi for general elections.

Published: 25th December 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the talks of an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the 2019 general elections came to the fore, another thorn between the two parties has emerged as the former attacked the grand old party over the vandalism during Sunday’s protest. AAP’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai on Monday denied any alliance with any party in Delhi for general elections.

“Where is the alliance? The anger against BJP is across the country. In Delhi we can defeat them on our own,” said Rai, while adding that what Youth Congress did on Sunday was allegedly on the directions from state unit chief Ajay Maken.

He termed it as a “heinous act and such action could lead to reaction (from AAP workers).” We will register an FIR in this case,” he said. Delhi unit of Youth Congress on Sunday evening staged a protest at AAP’s office against a resolution on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in the Delhi Assembly for withdrawing late Rajiv Gandhi of the Bharat Ratna. Maken was part of the protesters.

