Two dozen fresh dengue cases, death toll at four

Dengue cases started rising sharply in October when the number rose to 1,114 cases from 374 cases in September.

Published: 25th December 2018 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue (AP file Image for representation )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At least 24 fresh cases of dengue were recorded in the city in the last one week. 
With this, the total number of cases of the vector-borne disease this year has gone up to 2,798, out of which 141 were reported this month, according to the report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). 

At least four people, including a minor boy, have died of dengue till December second week. 
Dengue cases started rising sharply in October when the number rose to 1,114 cases from 374 cases in September. This was the first time in four years that the number remained below 1,000 in September. In November, 1,062 cases were recorded. 

With a few more days to go, the total number of cases is quite less compared to last year’s 4,726. 
The National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) had earlier studied the dengue cases and had found that predominant strain of dengue virus in circulation this year is type III, which causes fever without shock and could be behind less cases and deaths. Dengue strain is of four types.

According to the action taken report, domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 2.34 lakh households in the city till December 22. It said 1.87 lakh legal notices have been served for various violations and 25,981 prosecutions initiated.
Also, 473 cases of malaria and 165 of chikungunya have come to the fore this year. 

