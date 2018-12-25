‘Uphaar accused misled govt to obtain passport’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said real estate baron Sushil Ansal, convicted for the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, misled the government and misrepresented on oath regarding his conviction when he applied for a passport in 2013 under Tatkaal scheme for which appropriate proceedings “would be warranted”.

Justice Najmi Waziri’s observation came while ordering an FIR against the police officers who in 2013 had given a favourable verification report to Ansal, despite his non-disclosure about his conviction in the Uphaar case. Fifty-nine people were killed in the fire on June 13, 1997. The court rejected the argument that a citizen was not compelled under the Passports Act to give the information sought from him when applying for the document under the Tatkaal scheme.

It said the scheme was a “special arrangement” for issuing a passport on an urgent basis and would be subject to receipt of requisite information by the government. Ansal availed the benefit and specifically deposed on an affidavit that he was never punished by any criminal court for an offence, it said. “This is in the face of his conviction in 2007, the sentence of punishment was reduced to one year in 2008, which was further reduced by the Supreme Court in 2014. When the respondent filed the affidavit, he ought to have made it clear to the government that he had indeed been convicted for at least one year by this court,” the court said.

The observation came while hearing a plea moved by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy, which sought a CBI probe into the alleged criminal misconduct by passport and police officials in issuing the travel document to Ansal.

The court asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to look into this and give a report within four weeks.


