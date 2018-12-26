Home Cities Delhi

Air quality severe for fourth day in Delhi, likely to improve today

Local factors such as emission from vehicles, garbage burning, polluting industries, and construction activities are responsible for deteriorating air quality.

Published: 26th December 2018

A jogger crosses the Vijay Chowk early in the morning as fog covers Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar YADAV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality remained ‘severe’ for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as weather conditions continued to be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. Though the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved marginally compared to Monday at 409 from 448, it remained in the ‘severe’ category, as per data by the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500
is ‘severe’.

However, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI oscillated between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’. “Improvement is expected from late Tuesday evening only when fog get dissipated with sufficient sunshine,” it added.

The concentration of harmful pollutants PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 and PM10 in the ambient air was recorded at 230 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3), and  394 ug/m3. The prescribed safe standard for these pollutants is 60 and 100 ug/m3, respectively.

Local factors such as emission from vehicles, garbage burning, polluting industries, and construction activities are responsible for deteriorating air quality. Low temperatures and calm winds, which are highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, have done no good either. On Sunday, Delhi recorded the year’s second highest pollution at an AQI of 450. The SAFAR advised Delhiites not to rely on common dust masks for protection and has asked the public to avoid all outdoor activities including morning walks. 

