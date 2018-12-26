Home Cities Delhi

BJP’s artistic push: Modi government's schemes Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala on canvas

The event, which was organised at the Central Park in Connaught Place last week, saw participation from a large group of students.

Published: 26th December 2018

A painting on Goods & Services Tax at the contest held in New Delhi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Colourful canvases depicting the Narendra Modi-led government’s rural outreach and schemes were a  part of a painting contest held by an affiliate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it tries to gauge public perception on the work of the central government.

Art and culture, which the BJP sees as a “den of the Left”, is where they are trying to make a mark of their own. Sumit Bhasin, the founder of the Gyan Foundation, which works for the BJP, said, “This was the first of its kind initiative in which students of fine arts took part in painting competition on the life and achievements of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Besides, the artists also sketched on contemporary issues, including PM Narendra Modi and his pro-poor schemes. With this initiative, we have made attempts to enter into the fine arts world, which has been seen as den of the Left ideology. We will hold similar activities across the country in the coming months.”

The event, which was organised at the Central Park in Connaught Place last week, saw participation from a large group of students. State BJP president Manoj Tiwari and National Vice-President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Shyam Jaju, former president Satish Upadhyaya awarded the young artists.

Paintings mostly showcased various schemes of the Central government like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Ujjwala Yojana and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana.

Bhasin also said the painting works done on the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Vajpayee saw artists coming out with sketches showing Modi’s rural outreach. “We have got a rich haul of the artworks depicting the achievements of the Modi government for the poor and the rural areas. We will hold an exhibition of the works during the National Council meeting of the BJP also,” added Bhasin.

Incidentally, the Bharatiya Janata Party is working overtime to take the memories of Vajpayee to the masses in its bid to establish him as India’s foremost national icon.Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018.

The BJP  affiliate, Gyan Foundation, is planning to take the contest across the country in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while exhibition of the works would be displayed at the National Council meeting of the party next month.

