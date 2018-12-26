Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even scheme will be back when required: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

He said the Delhi government was taking several steps to reduce pollution levels.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will implement odd-even scheme to regulate private vehicles in the National Capital when it is required.   

He said the Delhi government was taking several steps to reduce pollution levels. “Whenever the odd-even (scheme) is required, we will definitely implement it,” Kejriwal said. “We all have to be participants in reducing pollution. The Delhi government is taking several steps. We have carried out large-scale tree plantation drive. The government will procure 3,000 buses too.”

On Sunday, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) banned industrial activities in pollution hotspots and construction work in the Delhi-NCR till Wednesday,
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as meteorological conditions continued to be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.

TAGS
odd-even scheme in Delhi Delhi pollution

