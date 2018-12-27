AAP, Congress in yet another slanging match

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party hit out at each other once again in public when AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday told Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken that Congress candidates will once again lose their deposits in Delhi, while the head of the Congress women’s wing said AAP leaders were living in an illusory world.

The Congress also said that it was a resurgent party while AAP had lost its credibility among the people as AAP leaders had only made promises without fulfilling even one of them.The trigger for the war of words seems to have been a tweet by Maken tagging a write-up about how the AAP had damaged the prospects of talks about any alliance between the two parties after the Rajiv Gandhi episode.

Sharmistha Mukherjee

In response, Rajya Sabha member Singh said that Maken should mind his own party’s affairs. “If you continue with this kind of attitude, then Congress will again repeat a performance of losing their deposits,” he tweeted. Maken, in response, tweeted a picture showing Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a crowd, with AAP leaders Singh and MLA Somnath Bharti seen sitting in the background.

“During Bharat Bandh, you can see Rahul Gandhi, and right behind is Somnath Bharti, who accepted that he was the one who pushed for the proposal of taking Bharat Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi. How to believe in AAP is this alternate politics” Maken tweeted. Bharat Bandh was an all-India protest organized by the Congress party with all the opposition parties in September against the failure of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control rising fuel prices.

Hitting out at AAP, Sharmistha Mukherjee, president of the Congress party’s women’s wing in Delhi, said that the AAP leadership was living in a “make-believe” and “illusionary” world.“AAP has lost its credibility among the people as it only made promises without fulfilling even one of them,” she said.