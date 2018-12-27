Home Cities Delhi

Be ready for action if steps are not taken:  Delhi Environment Minister

 Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain urged the citizens of Delhi to minimise use of private vehicles and use public transport during this period.

Published: 27th December 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage, pile

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday asked authorities to control local polluting factors such as garbage burning and dust, and warned of action against senior officials if they fail to comply with the directions. Hussain also urged the citizens of Delhi to minimise use of private vehicles and use public transport during this period.

The minister had convened a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was mandated by the Supreme Court to combat and mitigate air pollution in Delhi in view of the prevailing meteorological conditions in northern India.

He directed senior officers of municipal corporations to monitor mechanical sweeping of roads, including PWD roads, to prevent suspension and re-suspension of dust due to plying of vehicles. Hussain asked the municipal corporations to increase enforcement of directives regarding prohibition of permitting uncovered building material on their respective roads, control instances of burning in the open and compliance with dust-control measures, failing which senior officers should be held accountable.

They were also directed to ensure that during the period of ban on construction, no one indulges in such activities and that violators are strictly dealt with as per the law. In view of the prevalence of ‘severe’ pollution in the national capital, industrial activities in pollution hotspots of Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Sahibabad and Faridabad, and construction work across the Delhi-NCR are closed till Wednesday.

“Further, for effective control of dust, conditions stipulated in sanctioned building plan for construction of buildings must be strictly followed by the owners and builders,” he said.The minister directed the transport department to continue enforcement action with more vigour in the coming weeks. The commissioners of MCDs/PWD and Delhi Fire Services were told to undertake water sprinkling from high-rise buildings, especially to settle suspended dust particles.

The authorities gave a presentation to Hussain, saying the episodic pollution is controlled by meteorological conditions and cannot be effectively managed by only city-based control actions.

Trains cancelled
Eleven trains were cancelled, two trains were partially cancelled and the frequency of six trains brought   down Wednesday due to foggy weather conditions. A total of 316 trains were affected on Christmas morning due to bad weather conditions, he said.     The trains starting from Delhi, including the Lucknow-New Delhi Gomti Express, Lucknow Junction-Meerut city express and Howrah-Anand Vihar Express, were cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi environment minister Delhi environment garbage burning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp