Home Cities Delhi

Choke chamber: Delhiites breathe very poor air 

Delhi’s air quality moved from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday with a little help from the improved weather conditions. 

Published: 27th December 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dense fog is only adding to the woes of the people as it is disrupting movement of trains, aeroplanes | Shekhar YADAV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality moved from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday with a little help from the improved weather conditions. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 21 areas recorded severe pollution, while 13 areas saw ‘very poor’ air quality. The overall PM 2.5 level —- fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometer — was recorded at 249 and the PM10 level at 378, the CPCB said.

Delhi recorded its second-highest pollution level of the year on Sunday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 450. The air quality remained ‘severe’ on Monday and Tuesday before moving to the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), air quality is likely to improve as the meteorological conditions like wind speed and ventilation index are marginally favourable for dispersion of pollutants.

Ventilation index is the speed at which pollutants can get dispersed. A ventilation index lower than 6000 sqm/second, with average wind speed less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. The index was 5500 sqm/second on Wednesday, the IITM said.

In view of prevalence of severe pollution in the national capital, industrial activities in pollution hotspots of Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Sahibabad and Faridabad, and construction work across Delhi-NCR was ordered to remain shut till Wednesday.In a letter to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal directed him to ban all construction activities in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida till Wednesday.

FAR from comfort for city people
 The CPCB data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) at the ‘very poor’ level of 378, while the SAFAR showed an AQI of 364, which too falls in the ‘very poor’ category
 According to CPCB data, eight areas recorded severe pollution, while 26 areas witnessed ‘very poor’ air quality
 Across 35 areas in Delhi, the average concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 was 230 and 353 microgrammes per cubic meters on Wednesday at 6 pm
 Moderate to dense fog conditions will prevail for the next two days over Delhi and surrounding regions and may not allow significant improvement
 No respite from cold either for the people as the mercury dipped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average — the lowest so far this season

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air quality Delhi pollution Central Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp