Bonanza for Coal India staff as company hikes pay at Rs 1,000 crore cost

State-run mining sector major Coal India Ltd., will have to bear a total outgo of Rs 1,000 crore on account of a recent salary hike. According to a company executive, the miner has recently met the long-standing demand of executives to revise pay scales. Now, the firm has raised salaries of its 20,000-odd employees in the range of 35-37 per cent, taking it significantly higher than the average in the public sector.

For the entry-level executives, the pay scale was revised to Rs 40,000-1,40,000 per month from Rs 16,400-40,500, while the chairman’s pay scale has been raised to Rs 2 lakh-3.7 lakh from Rs 80,000-1.25 lakh, as per reports. When asked if the company was mulling increasing the price of coal to offset the impact of the proposed salary hike, the company had earlier said there is no such consideration. Rather, the company is looking at various options like improving efficiency and productivity to contain the impact of the pay hikes.

Last year in October, CIL had signed a wage pact with its workers’ unions for five years which, the PSU said, would have an estimated impact of Rs 5,667 crore annually on the miner. CIL has nearly three lakh employees and the wage agreement was due since July 2016. According to industry experts, the increase in coal prices was one of the ways to counterbalance the impact which the PSU incurred from rise in salaries of its non-executive staff last year.

However, the central unions at Coal India have been demanding more money. Four unions — CITU, HMS, AITUC and INTUC — have called for a two-day strike from January 8 demanding a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 per month for all employees, pension of at least Rs 3,000 per month, discontinuation of privatisation of PSUs, including CIL, equal salaries and benefits for contract workers and removal of ceiling for bonus, ESI, provident fund and gratuity. Although this strike is planned to be a national strike, a member of INTUC said they are in talks with CIL union members to ensure the strike is observed in Coal India as well.