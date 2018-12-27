DMRC ties up with Uber to provide metro users last-mile connectivity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced a tie-up with cab service provider Uber to provide last-mile connectivity. According to DMRC, under the pilot project, 210 metro stations will have cabs spaces allotted by DMRC for public use in the first phase. The Corporation, which recently marked 16 years of metro services in Delhi, highlighted the need to focus on last-mile connectivity for commuters. The metro service, which has become the lifeline of the national capital, is used by about 10 lakh people daily.

“DMRC has always kept the interest of its commuters at the centre of its functioning. Our agenda is to make mobility seamless by providing access to feeder transportation and to help our passengers reach their ultimate destinations. With this collaborative partnership with cab aggregators like Uber and Ola, we are looking forward to encouraging more and more people to use the metro and have ease of access for the last-mile connectivity” said Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC.

According to DMRC, spaces will be allotted to the cab aggregators at metro stations after tendering. Spaces have been identified at 210 stations.“We are excited to work with DMRC to extend public transit’s reach in Delhi and redefine the future of urban mobility. This is Uber’s first partnership with one of the largest global transit networks, and we look forward to setting the gold standard for how we work together to improve our cities” said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Asia Pacific, Uber.