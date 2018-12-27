Home Cities Delhi

DMRC ties up with Uber to provide metro users last-mile connectivity

 According to DMRC, spaces will be allotted to the cab aggregators at 210 metro stations.

Published: 27th December 2018 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

DMRC, Delhi Metro

The first Uber cab, booked by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh, arrives at the Rajiv Chowk metro station on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced a tie-up with cab service provider Uber to provide last-mile connectivity. According to DMRC, under the pilot project, 210 metro stations will have cabs spaces allotted by DMRC for public use in the first phase. The Corporation, which recently marked 16 years of metro services in Delhi, highlighted the need to focus on last-mile connectivity for commuters. The metro service, which has become the lifeline of the national capital, is used by about 10 lakh people daily.  

“DMRC has always kept the interest of its commuters at the centre of its functioning. Our agenda is to make mobility seamless by providing access to feeder transportation and to help our passengers reach their ultimate destinations. With this collaborative partnership with cab aggregators like Uber and Ola, we are looking forward to encouraging more and more people to use the metro and have ease of access for the last-mile connectivity” said Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC. 

According to DMRC, spaces will be allotted to the cab aggregators at metro stations after tendering. Spaces have been identified at 210 stations.“We are excited to work with DMRC to extend public transit’s reach in Delhi and redefine the future of urban mobility. This is Uber’s first partnership with one of the largest global transit networks, and we look forward to setting the gold standard for how we work together to improve our cities” said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Asia Pacific, Uber. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi Metro Cab service Uber

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp