Grand gates fitted with CCTV to greet motorists at five entry points to Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi, which was once known as the city of gates, is set to regain some of that status, with giant, arch-like gates fitted with LED screens and CCTV cameras to be constructed at five of the 12 entry points of the national capital.

The Delhi government took a decision in this regard on Wednesday. The gates will be built at the Gurugram, Tikri Kalan, Ghazipur, Apsara and Anand Vihar borders in the next one year. Landscaping will be done 500 metres around the gates, to make the entry points visually pleasing.

“The design of the gates will be site-specific. But the idea is to have a design with a combination of India Gate and the gates that exist in Delhi. These gates will represent the history and the modern culture that we have in Delhi”, C Arvind, General Manager of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) told this newspaper.

“A concept plan for beautification of the entry points and creation of entry gates prepared by DTTDC was presented before Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has approved the beautification of entry points,” said a statement from the government. “The gates will have LED screens displaying the temperature, air quality and any traffic warnings for public knowledge. Later on, the plan is to allow advertising rights on the sides of these gates,” said Arvind.